Amachita Zozizwa visuals unleashed

Lilongwe based gospel rappers 2kay and Cozizwa have done it again, having thrown visuals for Amachita Zozizwa which is beyond any reasonable doubt another food for the eye.

The product was unpacked a few days ago, on 23rd November, after Mervin Njewa, Essim, and Jack Mkandawire finished their production work.

Amachita Zozizwa which means God performs miracles, found its way into the public space in June. It is one of the 14 songs in the wonderfully crafted Zozizwa mixtape and it trails another video by the capital city duo under the title Zikili.

In its self-explanatory state, the song is focused on God`s strength that makes him perform miracles in people`s lives. Furthermore, it encourages people to stick to the creator even in times of trouble for he will miraculously untie the shackles of those difficulties.

Audio form of the tune was shaped by Marcus of the Daredevils, and Cozizwa whose real name is Miracle Ndonani.

Currently being eyed by millions of people on YouTube, the work of visual art which is set in the outskirts of Lilongwe city and Bingu National Stadium, will soon hit international content providers.

“The video is being submitted to other international websites television stations, One Gospel and Trace Africa inclusive,” said 2kay whose real name is Thoko Kardesh.

According to the good news artisans, another video from the aforementioned collection will follow early next year. As you await their next magic, enjoy Amachita Zozizwa video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4stvJyrHR9E