ECG Mzuzu hosts Prophet Bushiri

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Mzuzu branch this Wednesday afternoon hosting its leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for a healing and deliverance service.

Prophet Bushiri is in Malawi for personal business.

In an interview, ECG director of communications Ephraim Nyondo said Prophet Bushiri, as a man of God, doesn’t let a day go to rest without congregating somewhere for sharing the word and prayer.

“He just got in Mzuzu and he wanted somewhere he can meet with people and pray. So we requested the management of Mzuzu ECG branch and they accepted hosting him for the service,” he said.

The service begins at 13:30 hours and everybody is welcome.