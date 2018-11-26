MCP primaries: Lunguzi defeated

Member of Parliament for Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi will not represent the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the 2019 elections after losing primary elections in the constituency yesterday.

Lunguzi narrowly lost to Patrick Bandawe during the primary elections at Mankhama Primary School.

Bandawe amassed 821 while Lunguzi got 815. Other contestants were Mussa M’bwana, Steven Biswick and David Kupempha.

“From the results I have, Mr Patrick Bandawe has won the primary elections and will represent MCP in Dedza East,” presiding officer Peter Chalera said.

MCP deputy director of recruitment Peter Mazizi also confirmed that Bandawe won the primaries.

Polls in the constituency were postponed on two occasions due to disagreements on eligible voters.

Earlier this month, Lunguzi claimed that some MCP officials were blocking her from participating in the primary elections.

MCP primary elections have also been marred by irregularities and violence in other constituencies.