Malawi’s Hazel Mak grabs international award

Following years of recognition drought in All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Malawi’s songstress Hazel Mak has made history.

The United Kingdom based entertainer was all smiles on Saturday night as she won a best African act in the diaspora award, at a glittering ceremony which was staged in Accra, Ghana.

The Malawian went ahead of seven nominees in her category to claim the honour. She won for her song entitled Jaiva which features another Malawian artist Tay Grin, and Zambian star Roberto.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the home heroin. Malawians are utilising all sorts of platform in expressing their happiness over the honour.

Here is a list of some of the winners.

REGIONAL CATEGORY

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa-Daphne / Cameroon / Jusqu’à La GareBest

Male Artiste in Central Africa-Fally Ipupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback & Naz

Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa-Betty G / Ethiopia / Mengedegna

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa-Bebe Cool / Uganda / Freedom

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa-Lyna Mahyem ft Medi Meyz /Algeria / Bye Bye

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa-Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / Ya Mraya

Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa-Shekhinah / South Africa / Please Mr

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa-Nasty C / South Africa / Jungle

Best Female Artiste in Western Africa-Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / MaLo Ft. Wizkid & Spellz

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa-Davido / Nigeria / Fia

CONTINENTAL CATEGORY

ALBUM OF THE YEAR-Betty G / Ethiopia / Wegegta

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR-Davido / Nigeria / FIA

BEST AFRICAN VIDEO-Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / Nigeria

BEST AFRICAN ACT IN DIASPORA-Hazel Mak / Malawi /­ Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay Grin

BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION-Guilty Be­atz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY-Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & Davido

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN DANCEOR CHOREOGRAPHY-Mr P. / Nigeria / Ebeano

BEST AFRICAN DJ-Afrotronix / Chad / OyO

BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO-Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. Zanda Zakuza