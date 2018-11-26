Kabwila rues lack of awareness on dangers of early marriage

Chairperson of Parliamentary Women’s Caucus Jessie Kabwila says early marriages remain a challenge in the country due to lack of awareness on the dangers of such marriages.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kabwila said there is a lot to be done by government and other stakeholders to eliminate early marriages.

She noted that such marriages are resulting in school dropouts among girls especially in the country’s rural areas.

“The issues of early marriages, human trafficking, reproductive health problems are affecting our youths, we are calling on organisations responsible for these areas to take a step further in order to protect our future leaders,” she explained.

Kabwila also called on tea estates to stop the habit of hiring children saying child labour also leads to school dropouts.

On the ongoing 50-50 campaign, Kabwila encouraged people in the country to vote for women during the 2019 elections.