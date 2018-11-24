Govt wants to steal money through fuel price hike – Chilima

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima says the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government plans to steal money through the fuel hike effected on Thursday.

Chilima said this on Friday at Bishop in Mzuzu on his way to Karonga and Chitipa where he is going to hold political rallies.

Chilima who is also UTM leader said his party is demanding the Peter Mutharika administration to lower the fuel prices.

“Government is planning to steal our money through fuel hike, how come the price of fuel in the world has gone down come from the price reduced down yet in Malawi the price is going up, it’s our rights to ask Government on this,” said Chilima.

He added that all money that Government uses to implement projects is money from the same Malawians hence government should not be neglecting some areas.

“It’s not good for the Government to deny development to people of Malawi because the money that they are using to build roads and other things are for Malawians through tax, we all pay equal tax and it doesn’t take someone to pay little just because he/she stays in Chitipa, no. We all pay tax and that tax is meant to develop our country,” he said.

He then assured party followers that UTM is ready to lead Malawi and he is confident of winning next year’s presidential elections.

In his remarks, Speaker of National Assembly Richard Msowoya said when the Vice President and the Speaker team up people should just know that the two know where the way is.

“Let me tell you my fellow Malawians that the only way to boot this Government is to vote for UTM, everywhere in the world if you see the Vice President and Speaker of National Assembly team up together just know that they know the way, that’s why I and Vice president teamed up to save this nation from these thieves,” said Msowoya.