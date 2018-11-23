Four Malawi soldiers missing in DRC

Government has confirmed that four Malawi soldiers are missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Deputy Minister of Defence Amos Mailosi told Parliament this morning that the four went missing on 13th November after an exchange of gunfire with rebels.

The four soldiers are Staff Sergeant Chancy Mwakawenga, Sergeant Boniface Noah, Corporal George Salimu and Lance Corporal Gift Nkhoma.

Mailosi assured the House that all is being done to account for the four.

The Malawian soldiers are part of a United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) peacekeeping mission fighting the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Six Malawian soldiers died during the same operation in DRC last week.

They are Sergeant Steven Kambalame aged 38, Private Chauncy Chitete aged 29, Private Benjamin Nsongela aged 29, Private Simplex Taferakaso, Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe aged 35 and Corporal Jonathan Kapichira aged 36.

Their bodies arrived in Malawi on Wednesday and a millitary ceremony was also held on the same day at Kamuzu International Airport.