ACB slots in youths in fight against corruption

In an effort to create a corrupt free Malawi, the Anti-corruption Bureau ACB has incorporated youths as one of the pillars in the fight against corruption in the country.

This was said in Lilongwe on Tuesday during a press briefing organized by the bureau on the reviewing of the National Anti-Corruption Strategic Plan.

Speaking to Malawi24, Director General for ACB Reyneck Matemba said youths have a greater role to play in combating corruption in the country hence incorporating the group as a standalone pillar for the sustainability of the fight against corruption.

“The youths are in the majority, this tends to be the crucial pillar in the National anti-corruption Strategy hence highlighting them in the plan so as to fight corruption at all angles,” said Matemba.

On how other pillars have performed in the past years, Matemba applauded Civil Society Organizations for helping the country to prevent corruption and he asked for collaborative efforts in fighting the vice.

“There is zeal among CSOs in the fight against corruption hence the need for consulted efforts in the fight against corruption in the country.

“However, we ask the CSOs not to be confrontational when approaching various cases but handle issues in a professional manner and in so doing, the country will benefit greatly,” said Matemba.

He added that the bureau has got over 300 cases being processed.

Matemba then applaud the newly formed consortium by Malawi Law Society, Youth and Society and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation aimed at fighting the vice saying this will help in investigating other cases.

He called upon other stakeholders to come forward and contribute in the review of the National Anti-corruption Strategic Plan for better implementation and end corruption.

Answering on the call by CSOs and other stakeholders that ACB should be independent especially that the Director General should not be appointed by the president, Matemba said Malawians should wait for the Corrupt Practice Amendment Bill which will be tabled in the ongoing 43rd parliamentary session.