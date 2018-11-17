Mboro elevates Bushiri: Reveals Why Major One spoiled him with K50m

…Bushiri: I am overwhelmed

South Africa’s Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Pastor Mboro, has revealed why Malawian born prophet Shepherd Bushiri gave him K50 million (R1 million).

Critics have been questioning why Prophet Bushiri spoiled Prophet Mboro with a million Rands as a belated birthday gift.

“That R1m was meant for someone like me who has been giving so that I can carry on with the good work that I do. The greatest thing for me was when he gave his time to come and honour me. People can send money but they do not come but he came with his entire family and leadership to honour me” Mboro has been quoted as saying.

Mboro elevated Bushiri for the gift saying it was a first of its kind, revealing that the highest amount he has ever received from a fellow man of God was R20‚000.

“Prophet Bushiri is the first pastor to contribute such a huge amount of money and I am grateful for that.”

Bushiri, commonly known as Major One, organised a special night of celebration with his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church to hand Pastor Mboro the belated birthday gift in cash.

The two were sworn enemies for years. But they buried their hatchet in May this year.

Prophet Mboro who made headlines in 2014 when a video of him praying over his congregation’s sexual illnesses with their underwear in their hands went viral on social media, turned 50 early this year.

He then launched the #Mboro50 campaign to bring lost souls to the body of Christ.

He told local media that he was not surprised that just hours after reports of his reconciliation with Prophet Bushiri, others started mudslinging his name and that of Prophet Bushiri.

Bushiri Overwhelmed

Meanwhile, Prophet Bushiri who launched 6 books this week and a #7DayCharityChallengeWithMajor1 says he is overwhelmed with the response from his followers.