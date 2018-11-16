Two more Malawian soldiers killed in DRC

Two Malawi Defence Force soldiers died on Thursday night in the Democratic Republic of Congo, taking the number of Malawian soldiers killed in DRC this week to six.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya has confirmed the death of the soldiers in a press statement.

Chiphwanya said the two died after getting injured during an exchange of gunfire.

He identified the soldiers as Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe aged 35 and Corporal Jonathan Kapichira aged 36.

Lieutenant Kachemwe who was based at Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu hailed from Mbendera Village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje and is survived by a wife.

Corporal Kapichiria was based at Parachute Battalion in Salima and hailed from Mphunda Village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.

On Thursday, MDF announced that four soldiers were killed were killed during joint operations carried out by United Nation peacekeepers and the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Northern Kivu.

According to Chiphwanya, the remains of the soldiers will be repatriated to Malawi once United Nations procedures on such incidents are completed.