Vandalism delaying completion of Bingu Stadium road

Communities along Parliament-Bingu National Stadium road which is under construction in Lilongwe have been blamed over the delay to complete the road.

It is reported that communities along the road are vandalizing materials used in the project hence the delay to complete in October as planned.

This was disclosed during a community sensitisation meeting earlier this week by Mota Engil Construction Company.

According to the company’s site engineer Kondwani Gidala, the acts of these residents have forced the firm to extend day of completing the project from 4 October to 4 November 2018.

Gidala has since assured Malawians that the work which will cost K16.5 billion will soon come to an end claiming over 80 percent of work has already been done.

Meanwhile, Area 18B group village headman Gilbert has since advised residents to refrain from vandalism and to report to relevant authorities anyone found vandalizing materials meant for the project.

At the beginning of the project, the road was welcomed by mass criticism as people claimed that the quality of the road was not that good.

However, government through the ministry of transport said the critics had no basis claiming the road is of good quality.