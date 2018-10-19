Rab Processors winds up Sunshine Cash-mate promotion

Rab Processors Group of Companies has reached the full stop of its Sunshine Cash-mate Promotion having conducted the final draw on Wednesday afternoon.

The promotion which started on 1st May has Sam Mayelo from Luchenza as its ultimate winner. He pocketed one million kwacha while his wholesaler Cassim Adam of kaka produce got half a million.

According to the company, the promotion was meant for both retailers and wholesalers. The condition for entering the promotion was buying a carton of Sunshine Soap and filling in personal details in the entry coupon provided in the package.

A total of eleven traders won different prizes in the competition. The company has expressed satisfaction with the success of the competition and promotion.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of the promotion whose main objective was to encourage trade between independent wholesalers and independent traders especially in rural areas,” said Mandala.

He added that the promotion was a gift to their customers as the company is celebrating 35 years of operations. As such, they deemed it wise to give back to their customers for their loyalty.

The company has promised more promotions through its different subsidiaries in a quest to strengthen the relationship further with its customers.