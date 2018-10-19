Prophet Bushiri takes Jesus to India

Prophet Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Shepherd Bushiri has taken his Global Prophetic Tour to India where he arrived on Thursday for a 2-day crusade.

India whose plan to erect a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre continues to face public opposition is dominated by Hindus and Muslims.

With a population of over 1.3 billion, only 2.3 percent are Christians, making Christianity a minority religion.

This has, however, not deterred the South African based televangelist who aims to win more souls over to Jesus Christ.

Malawian born Bushiri claims that he has already won over 2.5 million souls to Jesus through his Global Prophetic Tour.