Airtel Promo: K1m goes to Chiradzulu driver

As the Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion continues, a 34-year-old man in Chiradzulu district has won K1 million.

The winner Stephens Chipolo on Wednesday received a one million kwacha cheque from Airtel Malawi.

In an interview after the cheque presentation, Chipolo who is a driver at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) said he was delighted to have won the prize which he says has come at the right time.

The winner who said he was not surprised to have won the money due to his frequent buying of bundles, further added that he will use most of the money in his project as he is building a house at his home in the district.

“This money will go a long way in making sure that the house is completed earlier as planned,” Chipolo said.

He then advised Airtel customers to keep on buying more bundles to stand a chance of winning one of the prizes in the ongoing promotion.

The promotion was unveiled on August 15 in Lilongwe and every week one Airtel customer gets K1 million.

The promotion will cover all of Malawi’s 28 districts and it will end on 5 December when one lucky Airtel customer will walk away with a grand prize of K10 million.