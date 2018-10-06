RVG drops Fodya, Nyondo

…recalls Chester, Chirwa…

Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named his final 20 man squad for next week’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier away to Cameroon in Yaoundé.

The Belgian tactician has dropped Nyasa Big Bullets left back Yamikani Fodya and Atusayi Nyondo who were part of Malawi’s 3-0 defeat away to Morocco last month.

RVG has re-called Chikoti Chirwa who has been out for a year due to military service and Yamikani Chester who was dropped by the tactician last month, with Gerald Phiri, Gastin Simkonda and Righteous Banda missing out on the list due to injuries.

The team will leave on Monday 8th October through Chileka Airport at 3pm ahead of the fixture on Friday.

The Flames are third in the group which is being headed by Cameroon.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Charles Swini Brighton Munthali

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi Gomezgani Chirwa Limbikani Mzava John Lanjesi Chembezi Denis Peter Chilopi Precious Sambani

Midfielders

Alfred Manyozo John Banda Frank Banda Rafick Namwera Jabulani Linje Chikoti Chirwa

Strikers