Mia told to apologise to Tumbuka chief

Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe has demanded an apology from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia for walking out of the Gonapamuhanya ceremony.

The chief says Mia and MCP second vice president Harry Mkandawire showed lack of respect when they left the event before he had delivered his speech.

According to reports, master of ceremonies Senior Group Village Head Kapatakafinyi did not recognize the presence of the two MCP senior officials at the start of the Gonapamuhanya ceremony.

He however recognised Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa, Minister of Civic Education Grace Chiumia, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya.

This angered Mia and Mkandawire and in protest they left the ceremony after presenting their gifts to the Tumbuka chief.

In reaction to the walkout, Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe said the conduct of the MCP officials was an insult to the chief and all Tumbukas.

“It is an indication of lack of respect to our tradition. I therefore, ask them to apologise as soon as possible,” he said.

Minister Chiumia also spoke out on the issue saying it was shameful for the MCP officials to leave the event early.

During the event, Nankhumwa represented President Peter Mutharika and he urged cultural groups to respect their values.

The festival is held every year to celebrate the arrival of the first Tumbuka chief Gonapamuhanya.