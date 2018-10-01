Ex-media council boss Machila dies

Former executive director of Media Council of Malawi Vales Machila has died.

Machila died on Sunday afternoon at Daeyang Hospital in Lilongwe.

According to the deceased family members, Machila suffered stroke on Monday 24 September, 2018 and was taken to the hospital.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday at Area 18 cemetery.

Meanwhile, Malawi Chapter of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Malawi) has said it is saddened with the death of Machila.

In a press statement issued by MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga, the media body said Machila has departed at a time when the media industry in Malawi needed his skills and professional guidance.

“Being a dedicated member of MISA Malawi, Machila will be remembered for constantly championing access to information, media freedom and freedom of expression,” Ndanga said.

She added that Machila will be remembered as a source of knowledge and experience in journalism.

Ndanga explained that the deceased has left a gap in journalism and media practitioners will miss his guidance and fatherly love.

Machila who was known as Uncle Vales was the original author of “Town Monger” in Malawi News which he introduced while working for Blantyre Newspaper Limited now Times Group.

He is survived by a wife, three children and four grandchildren.