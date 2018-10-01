Mutharika dedicates honorary doctorate to Malawians

President Peter Mutharika has dedicated his honorary doctorate to Malawians.

On Sunday, Washington University in the United States conferred Mutharika with Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his impact to the welfare of the global humanity.

In a tweet later, Mutharika said the honorary degree is an achievement for all Malawians.

“Washington University has awarded me a honorary PhD.

“I dedicate this to all Malawians. This is a success for all of us,” said Mutharika.

Executive Assistant to the President and Director of Communications Dr Bright Molande told the local media that the honour means the international community sees an African statesman and a global leader in Mutharika.

“In fact, the President is deeply touched because it is a great personal honour to him.

“Mutharika’s profile in the field of law speaks a lot about the impact he has made around the world – the thousands of minds he has trained in law in Africa, Europe, Canada and the US and the legal instruction he has rendered to scores of global institutions and nations,” said Molande.

Mutharika was a professor at the Washington University; he joined in 1972 and spent 40 years teaching contract law and international law.

The Malawi leader is currently in the United States where he went to attend the 73rd Summit of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).