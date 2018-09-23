Recent News
APM United Nations General Assembly

Mutharika battles Buhari at UNGA

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has copied the ridiculous trend set by his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mutharika left Malawi on Friday for the United States of America for this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

His entourage comprised of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Emmanuel Fabiano), Gender, Children and Social Welfare (Jean Kalilani), Health and  Population (Atupele Muluzi), Labour, Sports and Youth Development (Francis Kasaila), Home Affairs and Internal Security (Cecelia Chazama), and Defence (Everton Chimulirenji).

APM, upon landing in New York yesterday, was welcomed by the same ministers he flew with, a trend that was first set earlier this month by Buhari when he left Nigeria for China.

