Mutharika battles Buhari at UNGA

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has copied the ridiculous trend set by his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mutharika left Malawi on Friday for the United States of America for this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

His entourage comprised of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Emmanuel Fabiano), Gender, Children and Social Welfare (Jean Kalilani), Health and Population (Atupele Muluzi), Labour, Sports and Youth Development (Francis Kasaila), Home Affairs and Internal Security (Cecelia Chazama), and Defence (Everton Chimulirenji).

Not to be outdone by #Nigeria President Buhari who was recently welcomed in China by the same people he had traveled with, here is President Peter Mutharika being welcomed in New York by the ministers he traveled with from #Malawi pic.twitter.com/2wvXWQHKaj — Idriss Ali Nassah (@mynassah) September 22, 2018

APM, upon landing in New York yesterday, was welcomed by the same ministers he flew with, a trend that was first set earlier this month by Buhari when he left Nigeria for China.