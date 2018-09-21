CSOs obtain injunction against LCC over demo conditions

Civil Society Organisation have obtained an injunction against Lilongwe City Council (LCC) stopping the council from imposing conditions on today’s demonstrations.

The council told organisers of the protests that the demonstrations will take place from 7.00am to 9.30am, protesters will walk for a short distance and their petition will be delivered at LCC Offices at city centre.

But the organisers, Human Rights Defenders Coalition, want more time, a longer distance and to be allowed to deliver their petition at President Peter Mutharika’s office at Capital Hill.

On Thursday, HRDC members Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and Billy Mayaya obtained an injunction from the High Court in Lilongwe which allows them not to follow the council’s conditions during the protests.

The court order which Malawi24 has seen says: “the conditions imposed by the defendant with regard to the route of the demonstrations to be conducted on 21st September, 2018 and the final destination to deliver the petition and limiting the period of demonstration from 7.00am to 9.30am be and are hereby set aside.

“That consequently the applicants shall use the time and route indicated in the notification letter dated 3rd September, 2018 and the demonstrations shall start at 7.00am from Lilongwe Community Ground via Mchesi via Central Hospital Roundabout via Lingadzi Roundabout via Parliament and then deliver the petition to the State President at the Capital Hill.

Council officials have been warned that they face imprisonment if they disobey the court order.

The activists will hold the nationwide protests over government’s failure to act on several issues including corruption and nepotism.