She-Flames beat Madagascar

Malawi national women football team defied the odds as they thrashed Madagascar 2-0 on Friday morning at the ongoing Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) women championship.

The She-Flames who lost in the opening match at the tournament against Botswana have minimal chances of qualifying for the next round from group A.

Linda Kasenda opened the scoring in the first half before Zainab Kapanda added the other one with 10 minutes before the final whistle to claim three points for the home girls who face the hosts, South Africa, in their next game.

Head Coach Maggie Chombo deployed 4-4-2 system as she started Martha Banda in goals and in front she trusted Fatsireni Kazembe and Maurine Phiri in a side which according to media reports dominated at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Captain Salome Vinkhumbo was voted player of the match and Chombo said in a post-match interview that it was difficult match as both sides wanted to win and only that the Islanders had no luck to beat her side.

“It was an important and difficult match considering that both of us were coming from being defeated and Madagascar were looking for the win today but maybe it wasn’t their day,” said Chombo.

However, the Coach believes that the last encounter of the group A against the defending champions will be stiffer considering that the latter are at home.

“It shall be a tough match regardless of the result of their match against Botswana, you know they are holders and they are at home so we know they will not come so easy to us come Monday,” she added.

Malawi and South Africa are expected to face each other on Monday next week in a must win for the former.