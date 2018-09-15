FISD Cup launch today

The 2018 FISD Cup will be launched today at Karonga Stadium with a match between lower league sides.

The opening match will be between Ipota Shooting Stars and Mphompha FC before the main game of Chitipa United and Fish Eagles.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the football governing body is ready to manage the cup that FISD has entrusted them with.

FAM’s competitions manager Gomezgani Zakazaka urged all football fans to converge at Karonga Stadium on Saturday to watch the interesting opening match in the Northern Region.

“We are completely ready to take this cup that FISD Limited has entrusted us with to the people, and I urge people from all walks of life to come to the launch, it’s their cup,” Zakazaka told the media.

The launch will also invite musician Lulu who is expected to give full force of entertainment before and during the launch day.

FISD has pumped in K60 million for this year`s cup and the regional winner will walk away with K1 million cash.