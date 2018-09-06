Flames off to Morocco

The Malawi National football team will arrive in Rabat, Morocco, this afternoon for their crucial 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday.

The team left Malawi on Wednesday through the Chileka International Airport for the massive showdown against one of Africa’s deadliest teams.

The Flames started their qualification campaign with a 1-nil home win over Comoros Island but they now face a daunting task if they are to keep their dreams of making it to Morocco alive.

Ronny Van Geneugden has traveled with the 20-member squad, dropping in-form Yamikani Chester, Peter Cholopi, Gastin Simkonda and Robin Ngalande with Atusaye Nyondo, Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr all returning to the team.

The last time Malawi made it to AFCON finals was in 2010 where they won their opening match against Algeria but went on to lose to Angola and Mali to exit the tournament in the group stages.

The match against Morocco will be RVG’s first ultimate test since he took over from his predecessor Ernest Mtawali.

Under his tutelage, the national team has won twice, drawn nine and lost four.

Below is the 20-man squad that has made it to Rabat:

GOALKEEPERS

Charles Swini Brighton Munthali

DEFENDERS

Denis Chembezi Stanley Sanudi Limbikani Oscar Mzava John Lanjesi Yamikani Fodya Gomezgani Chirwa Precious Mavuto Sambani

MIDFIELDERS

Jabulani Ali Linje Gerald Keith Phiri Frank Banda John Banda Rafick Namwera Alfred Junior Manyozo

STRIKERS