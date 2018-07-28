DPP lawmaker chased away

Angry residents from Area 25 in Malawi’s capital city on Friday chased away Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker David Bisnowaty for not delivering on campaign promises.

Bisnowaty who is a lawmaker for Lilongwe City Central Constituency angered residents of Area 25 when he came back to them with promises of development ahead of 2019 elections.

Residents from the area are reported to have not been satisfied with lack of projects like roads in the area as per promised by their Member of Parliament.

The legislator was driven away by a well-wisher after the residents showed angry faces when he was addressing them.

Bisnowaty made it to the National Assembly in 2014 as an independent candidate but later joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.