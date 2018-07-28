Airtel top 8 champs Eagles given K15m

Blue Eagles were on Thursday in Lilongwe given K15 million for winning the Airtel Top 8 competition.

Eagles’ John Soko was named player of the tournament and was given K500,000 while Joseph Kamwendo of Be Forward Wanderers also received a similar amount for being top goal scorer.

During the awards presentation ceremony, there were also awards for journalists with each of them being given a prize of K200,000.

Nation Publications reporter Clement Chinoko won best print, MBC Radio’s Frank Kandu won best radio reporter, Lucy Kadzombe from Rainbow was given best TV reporter award while Mabvuto Kambuwe from Times Group was awarded as best online reporter and Emmanuel Simpokolwe as the best photojournalist.

Speaking after presentation of the awards, President of Football Association of Malawi Walter Nyamilandu thanked Airtel for the competition saying it is taking football to another level.

Nyamilandu however, expressed concern over the violence that took place during the Airtel Top 8 final.

“I am still in shock about what recently happened, we have been losing many sponsors due to such unwelcome behaviour, l have never seen fans fighting with police this is unbelievable.

“l feel the pain our sponsor Airtel went through and even the people who caused the violence are regretting and that should happen again,” Nyamilandu said.

In his remarks, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto said the just ended season has brought football to life.

Kamoto added that the competition brought goals from the teams which gave a chance to their customers and football fans in the community through street soccer events and he revealed that Airtel will also bring another Top 8 competition in 2019.