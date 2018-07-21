Silver Strikers, Nyasa Big Bullets in top of the table clash

There could be another twist in this intriguing TNM Super League season on Saturday afternoon when Silver Strikers host Nyasa Big Bullets at Silver Stadium in the top of the table clash.

It is first versus second in the league and victory for the away side will move them a point above Silver Strikers, who had looked at one stage as though they would run away with the title.

However, a win for the Central Bankers over Bullets will see them open up a five point gap over their fellow title contenders.

The Bankers will still be without goalkeeper Brighton Munthali who is likely to face disciplinary action following his decision to travel to South Africa for trials without the consent of his team.

The Area 47 side are a pretty side to watch as they are able to create chances in games but have lacked the finishing touch this campaign. Just 20 goals scored in 13 games is a poor return for a side that is fighting for the title for the first time in five years, though they have been good defensively having conceded 8 goals.

The bankers tried to change that when they signed Khuda Muyaba from Moyale Barracks but the former Fish Eagles forward is yet to find the back of the net ever since he made his debut for the Bankers in the Airtel Top 8 Cup last month.

This weekend, Silver will rely heavily on Jack Chiona, Mphatso Phillimon and Victor Limbani.

On the other side, Bullets certainly do have plenty of firepower having scored six goals in the last two league matches over the past two weeks.

The attacking duo of Chiukepo Msowoya and Bright Munthali will be very vital in this encounter as they aim to inspire Bullets to their first league win over Silver Strikers in three attempts.

However, they will be without their forward Patrick Phiri who got injured in last weeks match against Red Lions and they will also be without defenders Miracle Gabeya, Emmanuel Zoya and Bashir Maunde but goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda is set to return from an injury he sustained during the team’s training session.

Last season, the Area 47 side won 2-1 in the first round courtesy of strikes from Ronald Pangani and Limbani, with Msowoya scoring Bullets’ consolation goal and the second round saw the two teams sharing one point apiece.

It is not the only big game of the weekend though, at a time of the season when each round of matches is crucial at both ends of the table.

Fourth placed Civil Sporting Club will travel to improving Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday afternoon hoping to keep their championship charge alive but they come up against a Nomads side that has seemingly turned the corner with 13 points from the last 18 available.

Last season, the Civil Servants were the first team to end Wanderers’ unbeaten Super League run but things are different this time around as the Nomads sit just a point above them in the standings and a win for Civil will see them dislodging the defending champions in third position.