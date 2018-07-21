Madonna hails Mutharika

United States Pop Star Madonna has hailed President Peter Mutharika for supporting her activities in the country.

Madonna who is in the country tweeted the remarks after meeting Mutharika yesterday.

The pop star who adopted four children from the country said Mutharika’s support for her activities cannot be taken for granted.

“Meeting with His Excellency President Mutharika!! So grateful to The President of Malawi for his continued support!! We discussed Vulnerable Children, education, Health Care and soccer teams!” she tweeted.

Madonna through her Raise Malawi Foundation built the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre. The hospital was named after one of her adopted daughters Mercy James.

The hospital recently made history when a team of local doctors at the facility separated siamese twins; the operation is the first of its kind in Malawi. On Monday, Madonna met Dr Eric Bergstein who led the team that conducted the separation.

She also met the mother and aunt of the twins saying they have been through a lot and it was good to give them hope.

During her visit to Malawi, the pop star revealed that she is considering a constructing football academy in the country as a way of improving sports. Madonna said she has been inspired by her sons dream of seeing Malawi at the World Cup.