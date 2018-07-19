Malawians earn stern caution over drug trafficking

The Government of Malawi has issued a stern warning to Malawians who it says are being coerced to indulge in the illicit business of trafficking drugs to nations in Africa and Latin America.

The caution has been issued through a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

According to the Ministry, most of the people falling into the dungeon in the said nations are young women who are promised marriage, business and ‘better life’ by the traffickers who among other ways ask them to carry sealed bags at airports containing drugs such as heroin and cocaine.

‘’In the past month, two young Malawian ladies were recently arrested at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for trafficking dangerous drugs and are currently in detention awaiting trial.

“Another Malawian woman is serving a 7 year jail sentence in an Ethiopian prison while a fourth one is undergoing trial in the same country, having been arrested last year over similar charges,’’ says a depict of the statement.

It adds: ‘’The Ministry would like to appeal to all Malawians to be vigilant and not to fall prey to fraudsters whenever they are approached by foreigners for business ventures that involve travelling to countries abroad to deliver luggage or parcels to unknown contacts.

Furthermore, the Ministry would like to urge the travelling public not to accept to carry any luggage suggested to them by people they do not know, especially those they meet in airports and other public places.

Parents and guardians of Malawian students studying abroad are encouraged to ensure that their children and students are adequately warned and informed of this development and risk’’.