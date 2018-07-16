Residents grab council land

Residents from Area 25C in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe have shared amongst themselves land that belong to Lilongwe City Council (LCC) to set up a market.

Reports reveal that residents from Area 25C this morning mobilized themselves and shared the land to set up a market saying the council has been failing to provide them with a marketplace.

Once it is completed, the residents are to name the market Area 25C sector 3 market.

Chairperson of the residents Collins Chiyenda said they are tired of waiting for the council to provide a market to them.

Chiyenda added that their action has been pushed by the fact that they depend on businesses for their survival hence the delay means their livelihood is affected.

“What is happening is that people are constructing a market that government promised a long time ago. But until now the city Council is yet to provide one, so we have decided to have one,” Chiyenda told the press.

Meanwhile, LCC authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

Previously, LCC demolished structures which were built on the land.