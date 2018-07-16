FEDOMA wants commission of inquiry on killings of people with albinism

Amid concerted efforts to bring to an end the killings of persons with albinism, the Federation of Disability Organizations in Malawi (FEDOMA) has called for a commission inquiry on the continued attacks and killings.

This is coming when the Malawi police are still hunting for suspected kidnappers responsible for the missing of a 12 year old boy with albinism earlier this month in Phalombe district.

Joseph Kachingwe was reported missing on 6th July, 2018 when he went out with two friends to take part in Malawi’s Independence Day celebrations in the district.

Police have since managed to arrest several suspects including Joseph’s mother Mary Nankhuku aged 43, stepfather Humphrey Elia aged 29 and uncle Beaton Tabwali aged 63 as well as two other relations Eniphat Chinawa, 35 and Patrick Chinawa, 38.

They have all been charged with conspiracy to abduct and abducting with intent to murder their own child.

However, police say they are yet to identify the remains of the innocent boy a development which has forced FEDOMA to ask government to institute commission of inquiry on the continued killings of people with albinism.

According to the chairperson of FEDOMA Action Amos, it is very worrisome that this is happening at a time the government thought it is making strides to end the barbaric act.

He further said a commission of inquiry must be instituted to first establish possible markets of body parts and to find out why the country is still registering continued killings of persons with albinism.

“We have lost our boy, Joseph who went missing on the 6th of July. So it is our plea both to duty bearers within the district as well as police within the districts and our courts to ensure that there is going to be Justice on the issue of Joseph.

“As FEDOMA we are not going to leave this issue until justice is seen. We are now requesting through the office of the president to institute commission of inquiry which will have powers to investigate suspects as it will establish possible markets in so doing we come to the root of the problem,” said Amos.

Recently, president for Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) Overstone Kondowe said the rate at which people with albinism are being attacked in the country is a clear indicator that the nation’s security system has failed.

“If it were functioning, then the attacks would have been put to a stop like what is happening in other countries. Their system responded to the attacks and there are no such cases anymore.” worried Kondowe.

A recent Amnesty International report says erroneous beliefs and superstitions have put the safety and lives of people with albinism at risk in Malawi including from killings, abductions, and mutilations.

Police say that the beliefs have fueled the murders and so far 25 people with albinism have been killed in the country.