Malawians on Tay Grin’s neck

Musician Tay Grin has been torn apart on social media over a post he made days ago on the subject of sound quality at the Carlsberg street bash.

After his performance at the street bash which hit the city of Blantyre on Independence Day, 6th July, the urban artist publicly criticized the sound system.

He described the sound quality as rubbish and the worst he has ever used for a performance in his music career.

“I performed on the most rubbish sound today! Never in my music career have I ever,” reads part of the post

The post has attracted negative comments towards the musician. Most people think it is unwise for Grin to criticize the sound system knowing that he performed all the way to the end.

Pilirani Gondwe commented: “If you managed to perform till the end, it means you allowed it and did not need to come out after the performance and talk like that, bola ukanangokana osayimba tinakamvesesa chomwe ukunena (had it been that you refused to perform for that reason we would have understood you)”

Another Facebook User Adibwe Manutd FC wrote: “Osati osatha kuimba ndinu? Sound inali bwino bwino (Is it not that you are an awful musician? The sound was fine-tuned”)

While Chisomo Magareta questioned the Lubwa star: “Are you a musician?”

The award winning musician was the urban music headliner at the event. His good reputation when it comes to spicing events was his key to performing at the bash.