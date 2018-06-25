Malawians have last laugh over British Ambassador Holly Tett’s cultural misappropriation

Malawians have hit back at British Ambassador Holly Tett after British Prime Minister Theresa May was pictured kneeling before Prince William.

A few months ago, Tett kicked up a storm after condemning a woman for laying at the feet of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The woman, who was one of the victims of floods in Karonga, was thanking Chilima for visiting her area and providing relief items.

Reacting to a picture of the woman, Tett tweeted: “This way of saying thanks ‘the traditional way’ just doesn’t sit right with me.” What’s wrong with the traditional way of just saying thanks and throwing in a smile for good measure?”

Now Malawians have hit back.

On Friday, a picture of British Prime Minister May kneeling before Prince William as she greeted him went viral and it has provided Malawians with ammunition to troll Tett.

Facebook user Yamikani wrote: #HollyTett look away! This may not sit well with you.”

While Bright Theu also posted the picture of May on Facebook saying: “This idea of respect does not sit well with me.”

On Twitter, Malawians tweeted the British ambassador asking her to comment on the picture.

“@HollyTett does this sit well with you madam?” asked Precious Nkoka.