Nomads back to winning ways as Tigers are held

Be Forward Wanderers seem to have found their winning formula in TNM Super League following their successful central region tour.

The Nomads had been performing poorly in the past weeks and recently they were shown an exit door in the Airtel Top 8 Cup semifinal by their town rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

But the tune changed on Saturday as the defending champions hammered Kamuzu Barracks 2-1 away in Kasungu.

On Sunday, Esau Kanyenda’s brace and Peter Wadabwa’s strike were enough to hand the Nomads maximum points in a 3-0 win over Blue Eagles at Nankhaka ground in Area 30 of Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The Blantyre based soccer giants have now moved on the log up to position nine, just nine points below table toppers Silver Strikers who have got 23 points from 10 matches but the Nomads have played two games less.

Team Manager for Wanderers, Stevie Madeira, praised his side saying the Nomads were good in all departments and are happy that the struggles seem to be easing.

“Collecting six points from two matches is something really good, I have to thank the boys they have done good job this weekend.

“We have managed to get five goals and six points this weekend which is good considering where we are coming from where we have been struggling to score and get point,” said Madeira.

The law enforcers’ coach Derklerk Msakakuona said they lost because most of their key players missed the match due to injuries.

“For sure it’s very bad to lose game like this one, we’ll be playing in the Airtel Top 8 Cup finals this weekend and this may remove some morale from the boys. Some of my players are injured so for sure we couldn’t force those who were injured to play the game,” said Msakakuona.

Among those who did not play the match are Gilbert Chirwa and forward John Malidadi Jnr who have been key players in a number of matches for the Police side which is now seventh on the log with 14 points.

Elsewhere, Azam Tigers’ winless away record continued as they were held to one all by rookies Nchalo United at Kalulu Stadium.

Peter Katsonga scored late from the spot to deny the lower shire giants from claiming maximum points that would have given them hope of moving out of the relegation zone. The hosts netted through Cuthbert Sineta.

The draw has left Tigers eighth on the standings with 14 points while Nchalo are third from the bottom with nine points, both from 11 matches played each.