Zimbabwe: Attempts on Mnangagwa’s life

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has survived a bomb attack reportedly aimed at him in the city of Bulawayo.

Video footage making rounds on social media captures the moment the explosion happens just close to Mnangagwa as he was leaving White City Stadium where he was holding a political rally ahead of the nationwide elections slated for next month.

Reports published by Zimbabwe Today, claims two presidential aides died on spot while several others were injured. Vice President Kembo Mohadi has reportedly survived the blast with a leg injury.

Mnangagwa came into power last November after ousting his President Robert Mugabe.