Police attacks on Zodiak journos shock MISA Malawi

The Malawi Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has described as shocking the assault and detention of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) reporters  who were taking pictures of the law enforcers evicting street vendors on Friday.

Despite getting permission to cover the crackdown on vendors, the journos Towera Kumwenda and Musase Cheyo, claimed that two officers assaulted them and tried to confiscate their cameras. The being treated as out patients at Mzuzu Health Centre having sustained soft tissue injuries.

MISA Malawi has so far condemned the conduct of the officers as “barbaric and retrogressive” in a democracy and demanded  the Malawi Police to “take action” against the officers who attacked the reporters.

“It is shocking that in a democratic nation like Malawi the police continue to act barbaric and beat up journalists on duty. The matter should be investigated and the culprits brought to book. We condemn such brutality and demand the police to change”  said MISA Malawi in a statement.

