Police attacks on Zodiak journos shock MISA Malawi

The Malawi Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has described as shocking the assault and detention of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) reporters who were taking pictures of the law enforcers evicting street vendors on Friday.

Despite getting permission to cover the crackdown on vendors, the journos Towera Kumwenda and Musase Cheyo, claimed that two officers assaulted them and tried to confiscate their cameras. The being treated as out patients at Mzuzu Health Centre having sustained soft tissue injuries.