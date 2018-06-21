Chilima Movement driven by greed – Chisi

Umodzi Party president professor John Chisi says the Chilima Movement is driven by greed and is not a threat to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Speaking in an interview, said the movement does not have the welfare of Malawians at heart.

“On Vice President Saulos Chilima let me say without fear or favor, he is just greedy. I can assure Malawians that his interests are not for the good of this country. He has been a DPP member and a vice president, now vice president salary is not enough for him he wants to be the president.

“These are signs of greed, Malawians should know that l as Chisi there is no way l can support Chilima. He is acting against the person who made him vice president, what kind of human being is he,” said Chisi.

Chisi who has been a major critic of how Malawians conduct their politics said time has come for Malawians to be wise enough when choosing leaders during the forthcoming tripartite elections.

On coalitions, Chisi said his party will not go into an alliance with another party since coalitions have never been fruitful in Malawi.

“Coalitions are nothing because they yield no good results, even the like of Gwanda Chakuamba once tried. Do you remember Tisinthe Alliance and Mgwirizano Alliance? What did those alliances achieve? My party will contest alone and doesn’t need help from any political party, Umodzi will remain Umodzi.

“If Malawians want Umodzi they will vote for my party, l promise them that we will change the face of Malawi, but if they want to remain in darkness they will not vote for Umodzi,” he said.

The Chilima Movement comprises notable people on the political scene such as Bon Kalindo, Patricia Kaliati and Callista Muthalika who is former first lady and sister in law to President Peter Mutharika.

In response to Chisi’s accusations, Kalindo said their interest is to make sure youthful Chilima becomes president in 2019 and not to be engaged in verbal fights.

“There is no need of labelling us greedy because our intentions are for the good interest of poor Malawians, We are not against anyone we are just trying to save Malawi.

“There are some people who don’t wish this country well and unfortunately those people are in power so we want to change that,” said Kalindo.

The Chilima Movement is now gaining popularity in the country with some political commentators crediting Chilima as mature and the future of good politics in the country.