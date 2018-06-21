Devotion: Win souls at all cost

Mathew 23:15 ISV “How terrible it will be for you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You travel over land and sea to make a single convert, and when this happens you make him twice as fit for hell as you are.”

Pharisees and Scribes used to travel sea and land. Spending transport, food and accomodation on land and sea in order to get one convert which would be made for the worse and not for better. What about you a believer whose gospel will make someone better. Why cant you emulate the pharisees to spend money on the land, or air and on the sea.

That is why Christ came and shed His precious blood for the sake of sinners that should be saved. God knows that the soul of man is so precious.

That is why there is nothing that can be exchanged for a soul of man. Mat 16:26 “For what will it profit a man, if he gains the whole world, and forfeits his life? Or what will a man give in exchange for his life?”

Therefore you can put as much resources as you can to win souls and you can make as much effort. If they could travel sea and land, we can go beyond that because our cause is better than theirs. Therefore let us win souls at all cost.

God sent His son Jesus not to be a lawyer or an accountant or some professional. All these are important, but there is another more noble job that every professional should also embrace and that is soul winning.

Ensure that all people around you or in your office, business pace or school have heard the good news. Sometimes you need to travel to pick them,spend money and resources and ensure that they are brought to the church where they can get saved and taught the Word of God.

Confession

I am a custodian of the good news. I will share with the people around me. The gospel is the only power or salvation and therefore I take up this noble job and will never fear anything. Am a soul winner now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

