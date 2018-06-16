Newcomers clash in Karonga

Karonga United will today face fellow Super League newcomers TN Stars at Karonga Stadium.

Karonga goes into the game while on position 8 with 11 points from 10 games while their Kasungu based opponents are on position 10 with 11 points having played 9 games.

Speaking in an interview, Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose said his players are keen to maintain their unbeaten home form.

“It was a bad week last weekend but this time we expect nothing but to collect maximum points over TN Stars, we said already that this stadium is now a no go zone and TN should expect a tough game on Saturday,” he said.

In a separate interview, Stars coach Meke Mwase said playing away is not an excuse for his side since they are in good form.

On Sunday, Stars will be hosted by the Kaning’ina Soldiers Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu stadium.

In their last league game, Moyale beat Civil Sporting Club 2-0 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.