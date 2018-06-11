Piksy celebrates birthday in prison

Inmates might have seen him for the first time within the walls of Chichiri Prison as Evans Zangazanga popularly known as Piksy took his birthday celebration to prisoners on Saturday.

Joined by Hyphen formerly Young K and San B, Piksy turned his 33rd birthday into a memory to the inmates at Chichiri who enjoyed live performance from the three giant artists.

Posting on his Facebook page, Piksy applauded Chichiri Prison authorities for the permit to perform to the inmates.

“Thanks to Prison officials for allowing us to have time with the inmates. We will have to visit other prisons. God’s name be praised,” wrote the Zangazanga.

Zangazanga shared the love gesture to the inmates with Convoy of Hope Ministries that donated assorted items to the inmates of the prison.

Prison authorities welcomed the donations to inmates saying they are to avert challenges faced by the prisoners from Chichiri.