Police arrest 20 suspects in sweeping operation

Police in Bvumbwe are keeping in custody 20 suspects who were cornered during a sweeping operation which took place on Friday.

This have been confirmed by deputy public relations officer for Limbe Police Widson Nhlane.

Nhlane said the exercise was conducted in areas such as Bvumbwe trading centre, Chigumula market and Bvumbwe court.

“The suspects have already been charged with offences of theft, burglary and found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen,” he said.

The publicist went on to say that the operation is an ongoing exercise.

Meanwhile, the security providers are appealing to members of the public to avoid harboring criminals but rather to report them to nearest police formation.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges levelled against them.

Police have since thanked members of the general public for information they always render to them through tips on the suspected criminals terrorising their areas.