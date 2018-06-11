Ntcheu women dumps Mutharika

Women in Ntcheu on Sunday dumped President Peter Mutharika as he was delivering his speech at a development rally.

During the ground-breaking ceremony of Ntcheu-Tsangano-Neno­-Mwanza Road, Mutharika was surprised when DPP women started leaving the venue of the event.

At the beginning of his speech, Mutharika said DPP members who do not want him to stand again as president in 2019 are leaving the party.

Some women started leaving the venue shortly after Mutharika made the remarks, something which surprised the president.

He said: “Kodi mukuthawa? Ndinanena kuti athawa ndi ajatu. Azimayi angaso mwayamba kuthawa? Musapitetu kumeneko kwa anthu ajatu iyayi (Are you running away? When I said they will leave I meant the anti-Mutharika DPP members. Now, my women you are also leaving? Don’t join the anti-Mutharika group).”