Kajoloweka survives the purge over secret meeting with APM

Malawi’s vocal activist, Charles Kajoloweka, will not be expelled from the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for attending a secret meeting with President Peter Mutharika at State House where each activist received K2.5 million each.

A statement issued by HRDC says the activist will remain a member of the coalition following an internal probe instituted to investigate Kajoloweka’s motives for meeting President Peter Mutharika.

“There is lack of concrete evidence implicating Mr Kajaloweka to have been part of this ‘secret’ meeting,” said HRDC in a statement signed by Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence.

But the body also stated that the internal investigation failed to “conclusively establish whether Kajoloweka was in fact, part of the said meeting”.

It has been claimed that the meeting was intended to buy the silence of vocal activists and to strategise on how to stop the Chilima Movement that was calling on Vice President Saulos Chilima to challenge President Peter Mutharika as DPP torchbearer.

It is, however, not clear whether Chilima’s decision not to challenge Mutharika at the DPP convention is a direct outcome of the said secret State House meeting.