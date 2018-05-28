Residents told to stop relying on MPs for disaster support

People in Dowa have been urged to always prepare fully and take responsibility when disasters occur in the district rather than depending on Members of Parliament for support.

The call was made following the disasters that occurred in the district during the just ended rainy season when thirteen primary schools had their classrooms blown off.

Speaking during a full council meeting held at the boma, Dowa Ngala legislator Elias Chakwera, expressed concern that when disasters occur in schools, all the communities’ eyes are set on the parliamentarians to come in and assist.

Chakwera also lamented that the school has not been maintained to this day and learners are still learning outside.

He said Constituency Development Fund (CDF) cannot cater for the small projects like maintenance of schools saying this is the responsibility of the Education Office.

The parliamentarian asked the council to clarify to the communities that when disasters occur in schools, people should know where to report and get urgent assistance other than remaining silent as what the council secretariat is doing in the district.

Dowa District Council’s Acting Director of Planning and Development, Martin Pindamkono, assured the meeting that all schools which had roofs blown off will be visited for a way forward.

In his remarks, Dowa District Commissioner, Alex Mdooko said the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) only gives relief items to affected people and there is no component of maintenances.

He then reminded all education stakeholders in the district that when disaster occur in the schools, everyone has a responsibility and not only leaving it to MPs.