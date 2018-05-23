My constituents are behind Chilima – Kalindo

Mulanje South constituency Member of Parliament Bon Kalindo has claimed that people in his constituency want Vice President Saulos Chilima to become president of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Kalindo said this during the distribution of blankets to members of his area which he said were from Chilima.

The parliamentarian trashed claims that people who demonstrated against him earlier this month were from his constituency.

He said the protesters were hired but people in his constituency are in full support of Chilima’s presidency.

‘’These people are here because they support Chilima and those who demonstrated against me were not from my constituency as they were hired and came by lorries,’’ said Kalindo.

There have been divisions in DPP as some members are supporting President Peter Mutharika while others have endorsed Chilima as the party’s torchbearer for the 2019 elections.

Chilima’s camp include legislators Patricia Kaliati and Noel Masangwi as well as DPP Director of Youth Lewis Ngalande.

On Monday, Ngalande accused Mutharika of creating the current crisis in the party and said the president is the biggest problem in the party.

Ngalande advised the president to acknowledge that he has not succeeded in resolving the crisis in the party.