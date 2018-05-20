Malawi to fund 2019 elections

For the first time since Malawi adopted multiparty democracy, government will fund the general elections without donor support.

Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe revealed this when presenting the K1.5 trillion 2018/19 national budget in Lilongwe on Friday.

He said government will provide the K31.5 billion budget for the 2019 tripartite elections without donor support.

The election budget will cover voter registration and verification, education and outreach, election materials, vehicles and polling services.

“This represents the total budget for the general elections that MEC [Malawi Electoral Commission] will require for the Tripartite Elections. Thus this time Malawi will pay for its Election without donor support,” said Gondwe.

During the elections next year Malawians will choose councillors, Members of Parliament and President.