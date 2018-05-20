Junior Flames, Angola face off

The Junior Flames will today take on Angola in the second leg of the 2019 CAF Youth championship qualifiers as the Malawians hope to bounce back from the 2-1 loss which they suffered last week when the two teams met at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Malawi will have to at all cost beat Angola by two goals or more and avoid conceding for the dream of competing at next year’s showpiece in Niger to still be alive.

Team Manager, Aubrey Nankhuni, admitted in an interview on Saturday that it will not be very easy for Malawi to turn the tables.

He also revealed that they have a setback as Chikondi Mbeta who scored during the first leg is injured.

“Our preparations have gone well, we have finalized everything and we are now looking forward to tomorrow’s (Sunday) encounter.

“We know that indeed it will be tough to us but in our camp morale is high and all the players are fit apart from Mbeta who has a knee injury of which our doctors are looking into it,” he said.

Nankhuni further revealed that football governing body in Angola has set no charge on their match so that many people should flock to the stadium and cheer for the hosts.

“We have been told that people will not pay anything to watch our match so that they should cheer their team…So pray for us,” said the team manager.

To reach this stage, Malawi booted out Swaziland on away goal rule after the second leg ended in 1-1 Swaziland. The Junior Flames were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg.