Mutharika’s promise: 10,000 tree planting jobs up for grab

In a move to lower youth unemployment, President Peter Mutharika’s administration has disclosed plans to recruit 10,000 youths to be planting trees in the country.

This comes days after minister responsible for the youth Francis Kasaila announced that government is to create 17,000 jobs for Malawian youths.

Speaking at the official opening of Milonga Community Technical College in Thyolo district, Kasaila said Mutharika’s administration puts at heart the livelihood of the youth.

Meanwhile, government through the ministry of finance has disclosed plans to recruit the youth in tree planting jobs across the country.

In his budget statement, minister responsible Goodall Gondwe told the National Assembly that government has set aside funds to recruit the youths for tree planting jobs.

“Additionally, another K5.0 billion has been allocated for the tree planting and caring program, that will employ another 10,000 group of the youths,” said Gondwe in the budget statement presentation.

He added that government is also to offer paid internship opportunities in all ministries and government departments to the youths.

A total of 5000 youths are expected to benefit from the internship opportunities offered by government.