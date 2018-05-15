Fischer Kondowe targeted via fake wedding poster

Malawi’s veteran soccer star Fischer Kondowe is the centre of talk following circulation of a poster bearing fake information about his wedding.

The poster which has gone viral on social media, has the faces of Kondowe and a woman identified as Annie Mataka. The rest it accommodates, is information about the wedding.

Malawi24 has learnt that a graphic designer tampered with an image which involved three people, to create the wedding poster. The designer removed the third party leaving the Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder and one woman.

A woman who faced technological removal from the picture has confirmed, the poster is fake. In making her argument strong, she has shared the original picture which shows the two ladies posing with Fischer innocently.

“Azimayi izi nzaboza this is my friend & pic tinalipo anthu atatu so anthu andichosa ine mkulemba save the date (this is not true as the picture was tampered with, there were three of us but I was removed),” she said.

She added that they went for a training workshop in the capital Lilongwe. Coincidentally, the hotel they were at accommodated Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club. As a matter of excitement, the women started taking pictures with the soccer players. She further revealed that her friend is a married woman.

Malawi has recently witnessed a number of cases of similar nature. A few months ago, three top musicians Skeffa Chimoto, Dan Lu and Lulu had their innocent picture inscribed with an anti-Peter Mutharika message.