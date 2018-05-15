Mabedi wants Chiefs job

Former Malawi national football team assistant coach, Patrick Mabedi, says he is ready to lead South Africa’s soccer powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs next season.

According to media reports in the rainbow nation, Mabedi has done well as caretaker gaffer for the Chiefs after former Head Coach Steve Komphela rendered his resignation.

When asked if he can accept the permanent job if the management of the club decides so, Mabedi who was Komphela’s deputy said nobody can reject such an opportunity.

“Yes of course. Because when you are there, you can’t say no if you are given something but my objective (was) just to finish these remaining games on a high,” Malawi24 quoted soccerladuma.co.za.

Under the former Flames international, Chiefs have finished third in the Premier Soccer League and have qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup competition which is equivalent to Europa in Europe.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs management is yet to announce who will lead the team next season but reports suggest that Mabedi who recently turned down an offer of being assistant coach for the Flames is among potential candidates.