50-50 campaign launched, parties asked to help women

The 50-50 campaign for next year’s elections has been launched in Malawi with a call for political parties to support women.

The ceremony to mark the launch of the campaign took place today at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe under the theme “Win with women: It begins with me”.

Speaking during event, gender activist Emma Kaliya asked political parties to start providing women with campaign materials to enable them prepare for elections.

She then warned that Civil Society Organisations will take to task politicians who force women to sleep with them in order for the women to get positions or be allowed to contest for a particular party.

On his part, Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi Kikkan Huegan said there is more work to be done for more women to participate in development of the country.

He said the country develops when men and women are given equal opportunities.

He then expressed hope that more women are going to take part in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Jean

Kalirani who was also the guest of honour said the ceremony showed that government is taking part in promoting of 50-50 campaign.

Kalirani added that it is very sad that there are few women in Parliament but she pledged that her ministry will make sure that more women are elected next year.

Representing chiefs in the country, Paramount Chief Lundu said traditional leaders will make sure that cultural practices and other activities that prevent women from vying for positions should be removed.

He then encouraged women to support each other.

The 50-50 campaign is supported by United Nations, Nowergain and Actalliance. At the event NBS Bank donated K2 Million while FDH donated K6.5 Million to support 50-50 campaign.